There are a handful of Tera Raids you can participate in while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While exploring the Paldea region, you can find many of them as you work your way through the game. However, when you reach the end of the game, there’s a chance for you to participate in six-star raids. These won’t naturally appear as the other ones have. You’ll need to complete a handful of steps before this occurs. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock six-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get six-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can only start seeing them if you make it through to the end of the game and then participate in the post-game tournament. These battles only become available after you repeatedly work through the eight Gym Leaders. They will be much stronger this time, and they will have different Pokémon than when you originally faced off against them.

You must go throughout the Paldea region to battle against the Gym Leaders. Once you’ve defeated all of them again, the post-game tournament will be available, and you need to work your way through this, fighting an array of challengers eager to score a rematch against you. We recommend training your Pokémon for these encounters and preparing yourself to tackle far more powerful opponents.

Once you’ve completed the tournament, Jacq will request that you tackle some of the five-star raids. These should already be unlocked for you by reaching the end of the game when the credits roll. The five-star raids Jacq asks you to complete will need to be completed successfully. We highly encourage you to reach out to other Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players to increase your odds of winning.

When you’ve finished a handful, Jacq will speak with you again, and you can now start participating in the six-star raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.