How to unlock skills in Source of Madness

Source of Madness is a side scrolling dark action roguelite set in a Lovecraftian world filled with eldritch horrors. To conquer the millions of monsters that you’ll have to battle in your long, arduous journey through the title, there are many skills that will bolster your pilgrims. This guide explains how you can unlock new skills to take into battle.

How to unlock skills

To unlock skills, you first need to complete the prologue in Source of Madness. This is the game’s opening area that sets the tone and explains a bit about the lore of the world. After you’ve completed this section, you’ll be able to choose your pilgrim, and that’s when you can start to unlock skills.

You’ll begin each run in a room that’s filled with blood. On the wall behind you is a series of nodes that seem to continue endlessly up above you. Press the button indicated to interact with this wall, and you’ll see that you can purchase these upgrades with currency earned by killing horrors out on your various runs through the world. Of course, you’ll need to save up to purchase some of them and make trade-offs with others in favor of a skill that will benefit you more in the current run. Choose well, and you’ll find that you master this skill wall after than you think.