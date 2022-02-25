How to unlock sponsors in GRID Legends

If you’re familiar with car racing, it shouldn’t be a shock if we tell you that just like in real racing, sponsorships play a role in the video game GRID Legends. Throughout racing and playing the campaign in GRID Legends, users will be able to be just like a real driver and acquire new sponsorships to boost your profile. So, what do you need to do in order to unlock sponsors in GRID Legends? Let’s go over what you need to know.

To unlock sponsors, first make sure to look at the available sponsorship options at the Main Menu. Some will be available right off of the bat, while others will be unlocked as one progresses through the game. In some instances, users will need to go through mechanic upgrades to unlock further opportunities.

Go to the ‘Team’ tab at the Main Menu, and then select the Sponsor tab. Here, you will be able to look at potential sponsorships.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, select an available sponsor with A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). Keep in mind that in order to fully take advantage of the sponsorship, you must fulfill the objectives associated with each one. There are usually three objectives linked with each one. For example. the Equita Oil sponsorship asks players to drive 100 kilometers in GT cards, perform 30 slingshot actions, and complete five races at night.

Follow those steps, and you should be on your way towards obtaining new sponsors. Also, unlocking sponsorships can also unlock new events in Career mode, so make sure to keep an eye out.