How to unlock Steely Embrace in Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files

As an expansion, Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files offers a bite-sized iteration of the Ryu Ga Gotoku formula. There aren’t many unlockable abilities compared to the full-fledged titles, but because of that, you’re more likely to seek out those which have specific collectible prerequisites. Our guide details how to unlock the Steely Embrace ability.

There are memory points scattered throughout Kamurocho, which trigger a minor piece of dialogue in which Kaito reminisces about a past event. You’ll need to encounter one of these to unlock Steely Embrace. The memory point in question is found at the Kamuro Theater entrance. It is situated at the corner right where Theater Avenue and Taihei Boulevard meet.

The memory point is just underneath the Kamuro Theater logo, indicated by a lightly pulsating aura of orange and red light. There are two entrances, with the aura of light only showing up at the entrance nearest to the Gindacho Highball Tavern and Ringer Hut restaurants. In order to access the memory point, you need to push down on the left stick to activate Kaito’s senses. Examine the aura while utilizing the primal eye.

After doing so, you can now purchase Steely Embrace, which costs 5,000 SP. The ability is found within the tank tree on the skills screen. During an Iron Guard, utilizing the grab command as an enemy attacks results in a counter grab in which Kaito breaks the assailant’s back.