Studs are your primary form of currency in the Lego games, and they make a return in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. If you want to unlock characters, starships, secrets, or event rumors, you’ll need plenty of studs. These studs stack up over time, and you’ll want to use stud multipliers to increase the amount you receive. This guide covers how to unlock Stud Multipliers in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find all of the Stud Multipliers in your holoprojector. First, you need to make your way over to the far right tab called Extras. In the Datacard menu, you’ll find all of the bonuses and extras you can unlock as you progress through the game. At the top of this menu, you’ll see all of the Stud Multiplier bonuses you can unlock if you have a Datacard at the ready and enough studs already.

You can find Datacards by unlocking locations and searching through them in the Galaxy Free Play mode. You’ll need to solve puzzles in specific areas of The Skywalker Saga to find these Datacards and add them to your collection. The more areas you unlock, the more Datacards you can find. You’ll need a decent pile of studs to begin with, and we recommend playing through the story missions of the various Episodes to earn them fast, rather than searching the Free Play mode.