TC-14 is one of the many characters you can unlock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can find these characters throughout the game, and they become available to you by completing specific story missions, or you’ll need to go out of your way to find them while exploring the game. TC-14 is available for you to find as you explore the game. This guide covers how to unlock TC-14 in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

For TC-14, you’ll need to travel to Theed on Naboo and complete Episode I: The Phantom Menace. After you’ve done that, the side mission Mysterious Endeavor will be available for you to find north of the Theed Hangar. You can receive it by speaking with TC-14 as Protocol Droid.

Upon accepting the quest, you’ll be directed to head to a new location, to the south of this area, to speak with multiple NPCs with green dialogue bubbles above their heads. After speaking with three of them, you’ll need to go to another location where you’ll meet a mysterious figure who dropped off TC-14 at their current location. However, they throw a smoke bomb down on the ground and run away. You’ll need to catch them to learn what happens. You catch this person by shooting at them with a blaster or using a lightsaber to lower their health. After they reach zero, they’ll go to a specific location, and you can speak with them.

After you catch the person, you’ll learn they were the ones who put TC-14 there, wiped their memory, and had saved them. Once the quest has been completed, you can purchase the TC-14 character in the Character menu, in the Protocol Droid tab, for 35,000 studs.