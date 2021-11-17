How to unlock the 20th anniversary rewards in Halo Infinite

Anniversary celebrations for our favorite gaming franchises are always an exciting time. We all love looking back on our favorite adventures and reminiscing the humble beginnings for our most notable gaming characters. 2021 marks 20 years of Halo, so of course with Halo Infinite releasing, 343 Industries took the chance to work in some nice celebration items for the occasion. Here is how to unlock the 20th anniversary items in Halo Infinite.

Unlocking the 20th anniversary items in Halo Infinite is as straightforward as it gets. All you need to do is sign into the game with your account by November 22. You don’t even need to play a match, as soon as your gamertag reaches the main menu, you will be gifted the items. Go to the Customize section to find the Master Chief armor paint and the Warthog skin.

As of this writing there has been no indication if these items will be obtainable after November 22. We would guess that this is merely a thank you for early adopters of the game, so if you want them, be sure to sign in before that date. That being said, there is a chance the items could make their way through the in-game shop at some point in the future.