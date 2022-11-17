Where to find the Pay Respects easter egg in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 is a game filled with Easter eggs and references to other games that have come out over the years. You can find everything from tributes to Wolfenstein, to jabs at Assassin’s Creed’s watchtowers. One of the most obvious Easter eggs in the game that is tucked away pays tribute to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. In this graveyard, you can pay respects to the fallen. This guide will show you where you can find the Pay Respects Easter egg in Goat Simulator 3.

Where to find the Press F to Pay Respects easter egg in Goat Simulator 3 – Pay Respects event guide

North of where you start the game is a graveyard called Brumehill Cemetery. It should appear on the map immediately after you synchronize with your first Goat Tower. Head north to the cemetery and the sky will dim and everything will begin to look like it has a grey filter applied. When you reach this area, head into the graveyard and located the three graves that have a large cross on them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just like in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, when you locate one of these graves, you will be prompted to press a button to pay respects. While the button is R instead of F, it is still undeniable that this is a reference to the infamous scene in Advanced Warfare. Once you locate one of the graves, you will start an event called Pay Respects. You can find the graves in the following locations around Brumehill Cemetery:

In a large hole between the mausoleums

In the fenced-in area to the left of the church entrance

On the other side of the fenced-in area

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you Pay Respects to all of the graves, ghosts will start appearing around the cemetery and ghosts will even fly out of the graves. This will also open the doors to the church, giving you access to another event called Fit for the Cross where you need to get the cemetery patrons to run on the treadmills inside the church.