How to unlock the Ant Dune Buggy in Saints Row – Dustlander

You don’t want to be caught dead in Saints Row without a great ride to get you from point A to point B. The type of car matters, and if you are going off-road, you will want to get your hands on a Dune Buggy. Luckily, there is one waiting for you out in the southeast desert. You just need to piece it back together. Here is how you can unlock the Ant Dune Buggy in Saints Row.

Where to find Ant Dune Buggy in Saints Row | Dustlander location

You can unlock special vehicles if you go to the Lost Wheels discovery points out in the deserts in Saints Row. If you go to Rojas Desert South, the area in the southeastern corner of the map, you can unlock a pretty amazing, alien-themed dune buggy.

Lost Wheels discovery point #1

The first of the Lost Wheels discovery points can be found northwest of where Ringers clothing store is located. Keep your eyes peeled for an old metal building with a crane out front. The Lost Wheels discovery is on the crane. This discovery location will unlock the Roll Cage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Wheels discovery point #2

Down the hill from the first Lost Wheels locations is a small lake with some NPCs camping nearby. Next to the lake is where you will find the second Lost Wheels discovery location. This one will unlock the Dune Buggy Tires.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Wheels discovery point #3

The third Lost Wheels discovery can be found a little north of the second one along the edge of a mountain. Look for the kinetic sculpture along the rocks. This one will unlock the Heavy Real Coil Springs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost Wheels discovery point #4

The fourth Lost Wheels discovery is, again, up north. You will find this Lost Wheel discovery point on a massive rock. Unfortunately, there isn’t a way up to the top of the rock without a helicopter or by doing some fancy wingsuit work. Climb up the nearby mountain with the mining facility in front of it. From there, jump off a cliff and use your wingsuit to fly over to the discovery and get the Engine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the last time you will need to head north. Like the fourth Lost Wheels discovery point, the fifth one is on top of a massive rock. The good news is that you can grab a helicopter from the fourth discovery point and use it to fly over to the last one. If the helicopter isn’t there, you can use the nearby ramp to jump a vehicle up to the top of the rock. This discovery point will get you the Racing Top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you obtain all of the pieces, you will be able to find the Dune Buggy in your garage back at your apartment.