How to unlock the Tinfoil Potato in Saints Row – Lost Conspiracies quest

There are some that drive cars with fancy lights and others who drive cars that are covered in modifications. In Saints Row, you can customize several cars in many different ways. You can even make your car look like a Tinfoil Potato. Simply coat it in tin foil, and you are ready to go. It may sound like a strange style, but it will keep the aliens from listening to your thoughts.

Tinfoil Potato location | Where to find Tinfoil Potato in Saints Row

There are some cars that need to be unlocked by finding the parts for them out in the world. The parts appear at these kinetic statues called Lost Wheels locations. Some of them appear on the map, while others won’t appear until you are close to them, making them a little challenging to find.

Tinfoil Potato Part #1 location

To start things off with the Tin Potato car parts, you need to make your way out to the Southern Badlands in the southwestern part of the map. When you reach the area marked on the map below, you will find the kinetic statue on top of a rock next to the main road and underneath a powerline.

Tinfoil Potato Part #2 location

The second piece of the Tinfoil Potato can be found to the north of the first. Go into the valley beneath the first one to the area marked on the map. The kinetic statue holding the piece of the car is next to a boat.

Tinfoil Potato Part #3 location

Continue following the path north from the second statue, and you will find the third on top of a hill. If you come here at night, there will be a few NPCs setting off fireworks.

Tinfoil Potato Part #2 location

Keep following the path north to find the fourth kinetic statue. This one will be on a small hill overlooking a campground with some RVs parked in it.

Tinfoil Potato Part #2 location

The fifth and final part can again be found by heading north. You will find the final kinetic statue for the Tinfoil Potato next to an old wooden oil pump.

Once you have all the pieces, you will complete the Lost Conspiracies side quest and unlock the Tinfoil Potato. You will automatically have access to your new vehicle when you go to your garage.