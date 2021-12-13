How to unlock the Backdraft Cindershot in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is filled with new guns. Some of the new guns are actually upgraded versions that you obtain from killing high-priority targets across the map. The Backdraft Cindershot is one of those weapons. This weapon is an enhanced version of the Cindershot rifle that deals massive damage to targets caught in its blast. Here is how you unlock the Backdraft Cindershot in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Backdraft Cindershot is obtained by killing the pair of hunters known as Myriad. This pair can be found after completing the Pelican Down mission and starting The Sequence mission. Check the map above for reference. Myriad is located in the southern region of the map south of FOB Juliet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Myriad is a pair of hunters that are very deadly. Start by taking out the other enemies in the area. This will make the fight easier. You can pick up the Backdraft Cindershot from the container early and use it against them. We recommend this since the upgraded Cindershot deals great damage to the pair of hunters. As always, avoid a close combat approach since hunters can easily knock down your shields if you don’t avoid their attacks.