How to unlock the Colossus Arms in Tower of Fantasy

Relics are powerful tools that you can get in Tower of Fantasy that will help you traverse the map, defeat enemies, and complete tasks. Whenever possible, you should get your hands on any and all relics you come across. One of the more powerful relics that you can get your hands on is the Colossus Arms. This relic can wreak havoc in combat, especially when facing off against multiple foes.

Items needed to obtain the Colossus Arms

Before you can get your hands on the Colossus Arms, there are a few items you need to obtain. To complete the mission to obtain the relic, you will need two Tool Kits and some Console Components.

Getting the Tool Kits

The Tool Kits are pretty easy to obtain. A Tool Kit is one of the gifts you can select after purchasing a Fine Gift from the training points store. Do at least two training courses to get the points required and purchase two Fine Gifts from the store. Go into your menu and redeem the two gifts for Tool Kits.

Getting the Console Components

The Console Components will take a little bit of time to obtain and we will try to be as detailed as possible for you. First, you need to complete the Hyenas Base mission in the Banges region. From the Signal Station Ruins Spacerift, head west to find an oil rig.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to the Hyena Guard at the entrance. Afterward, go back to Banges dock and talk to Lozwall. They are the NPC robot near where the food vendor is. After talking to them, head back to the Hyena Guard and give them the new dialogue options that appear. These will be the bottom dialogue options. Once you are let inside the base, read the different data pads to learn about the Hyena Carnival.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before heading to the carnival. Gather up the following ingredients:

2 Honey

11 Carbonated Water

2 Strawberries

With these ingredients collected, go to a cooking station and throw them together in the creation menu to make some Carbonated Strawberry Soda. You will need this for the next step.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to Raincaller Island and head into the ocean northwest of where the Spacerift is. This will lead you to another oil rig. Use the following dialogue options when talking to the guard:

I’m here for the Hyenas Carnival

Hyena Queen

This is the seventh Hyenas Carnival

The Heirs of Aida of course

This will grant you access to the oil rig and the carnival. Once inside, talk to Morgley. This is the large Hyena sitting against the railing. Give him the Strawberry Soda and he will give you the Console Components.

How to unlock the Colossus Arms in Tower of Fantasy

Now that you have the items necessary to complete the task, make your way to Raincaller Island. Around Navia Bay, there are three radio towers that need to be fixed or activated. These radio towers are all red and will turn blue when they are fixed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The locations of the radio towers are all marked on the map above. The radio tower on Raincaller Island needs a passcode to make it work. You can get the passcode by talking to the various scrapper robots around the area. The code is 5972.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The rest of the radio towers require the usage of the Computer Components and the Tool Kits. Make sure you have those before you attempt to fix the radio towers. Once all of the towers are activated, you will get a cutscene that shows all of the symbols on the pylon in the center of the bay are lit up green.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interact with the pylon in the middle of the bay and use it to enter the ecological park up above. This will lead you to a room full of Supply Pods. Repair the central Supply Pod and it will reward you with the Colossus Arms Relic.