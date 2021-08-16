How to unlock the double axe in Axiom Verge 2

Axiom Verge 2 is filled with all kinds of upgrades for players to find. Many of these are required to progress through the game, but a few of them are seemingly missable. One of the latter is the powerful double axe. This ability lets you swing an overhead axe and take out foes above you. This ability is useful when coming up against attacking enemies, but can be tough to find if you don’t know where to look.

Where to find the double axe

Screenshot by Gamepur

The double axe is located at the 15,15 space on the map. However, getting there is a bit of a journey. As you work your way through the game, you’ll eventually come to 19,19 on the map. Here, you want to turn right and leave this area. Then, switch to your drone and work your up until you can take a left. From here, continue going left past a few enemies and then jump up on the rocky outcropping. You’ll notice a lion-like statue on your left.

Jump on top of the statue and you’ll see a door that can be opened if you’ve used your skill points to unlock the second rank of Infection Level. Through that door, you’ll eventually come across an optional boss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you haven’t updated your drone much to this point, the fight can be tough. Fortunately, you don’t have to beat the boss to get the double axe. Just run past it to the left, jump up the platforms, and pick up the new ability. Now, you’ll have a better way to deal with flying enemies as you continue through the game.