How to unlock the Engineer abilities in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

All of the classes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have a unique series of abilities they can use throughout the galaxy. These abilities give them access to unique areas of the game, allowing them to complete puzzles or unlock content other characters won’t be able to reach. The Engineers in The Skywalker Saga are different because you need to unlock their abilities. This guide details what you need to do to unlock the Engineer Abilities in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Although many of the class abilities in The Skywalker Saga are available when you use a character, the Engineer are not. You will need to progress through the story to find them. We recommend going to Episode VII: The Force Awakens and completing the First Order of Business mission. After you complete this mission, you will become Rey and BB-8 on Jakku. On Jakku, Rey will be searching through a crashed Star Destroyer to find scrap she sells at a junk shop.

While searching through the Star Destroyer, Rey will find three blueprints. She’ll find one for a Net Launcher, a Glider, and the Breaker Blaster. Each of these will be available to all Engineer characters for the rest of the game after finding these blueprints, using them, and completing the mission.

You can access these Engineer abilities by holding down the ability button and bringing up the Engineer tool menu.