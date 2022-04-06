There are a handful of capital ships for you to find in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These ships are the largest vessels you can fly in the game. However, some of them are a little tricky to unlock, and you’ll need to go out of your way to figure this out. One of these ships is the Executor, Darth Vader’s Super Star Destroyer. In this guide, we cover how to unlock the Executor in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll need to unlock access to both Tatooine and Bespin space to potentially find this ship, which means completing Episodes IV and V, especially for Bespin. After you’ve done this, return to these locations in Galaxy Free Play, and begin searching around Tatooine or Bespin for Space Battles. You’ll be able to find these locations on your map indicated by the red question marks on the map. Head to these locations to complete the space battles. Hopefully, the Executor will appear after you’ve completed several of them. If you do not see the ship in one location, we recommend swapping to another to search for it there.

Eventually, the Executor will appear out of hyperspace. You’ll need to do battle against this ship by destroying its turrets, and then boarding the vessel. You’ll see the ship’s defenses appear at the top to show you the amount of health it has left.

After defeating the ship’s defenses, you can head inside to fight the crew. You’ll need to go after the Imperial Officer in the hanger who has control of the ship and take the codes. Once you’ve claimed the ship, you’ll have the option to buy the vessel for yourself. You’ll need 5,000,000 studs to buy it, but you can choose to purchase it later if you do not have this amount.