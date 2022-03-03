how-to-unlock-the-HWK21-Covert-silenced-pistol-in-hitman-3

The HWK21 Covert is a silenced pistol added to Hitman 3 as part of its Year Two support. It’s a new version of the classic black silenced pistol with military camouflage across the barrel. This guide explains how to unlock the HWK21 Covert so you can add it to your arsenal and start assassinating targets with it.

How to get the HWK21 Covert silenced pistol

Image via Io Interactive’s YouTube

To unlock the HWK21 Covert silenced pistol, you need to complete any of the three Elusive Target Arcade missions added to the game on March 24. This is the second batch for March 2022 and contains three new missions made up of at least three Elusive Targets each. However, one of those missions will have five Elusive Targets, making it quite a challenge even for seasoned Hitman 3 players.

Please note that you only need to complete one of these missions to unlock the HWK21 Covert silenced pistol. So it’s worth completing one to unlock this weapon, then going back to complete all three with it so you can really take advantage of it. While it doesn’t add anything new to the game, it is one of the best looking silenced pistols in the game, with only the Goldballer beating it for style.