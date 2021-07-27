How to unlock the ICA 19 Goldballer in Hitman 3

The ICA 19 Goldballer is a fan-requested weapon in Hitman 3 that was finally added to the game with the Season of Lust update. The weapon is a gold-plated version of Agent 47’s iconic weapon, and it’s yours to keep if you complete a specific task. This guide covers how to unlock the weapon and add it to your collection.

How to unlock the ICA 19 Goldballer

To unlock the ICA 19 Goldnballer, you need to complete the Untouchable challenge. This challenge was added to the game with Season of Lust, so even if you’ve completed Hitman 3, you won’t have completed this challenge. However, all you need to do is visit the Carpathian Mountains and complete the final mission, Untouchable, once more. After that, this weapon will be added to your collection.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The challenge for this weapon is likely so simply because IO Interactive wants all players to enjoy it as soon as they complete the game. Therefore, a challenge linked with the end of the final mission is a sensible place to insert that challenge. It also adds more replayability to the mission for those players who have exhausted Hitman 3’s content. The Carpathian Mountains and Untouchable mission are regarded as a low point for the Hitman reboot trilogy, but this challenge and weapon go some way to making up for that.