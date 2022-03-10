How to unlock the Japan Hall arena in WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 ships with several arenas that you’ll need to unlock if you want to use them in exhibition matches. The Japan Hall arena is one such place, and you’ll need to head into MyRise to unlock it relatively quickly. MyRise has a ton of quests for you to work through, many of which are optional. So we’ve put together a quick guide to tell you where to go and who to fight to unlock Japan Hall as quickly as possible.

We unlocked the Japan Hall in the Men’s Division side of MyRise. Presumably, you can also unlock it on the women’s side, but if you’re following us, you’ll want to have a male save. The first step, which we’re not sure is actually required but you should do anyway, is to talk to Parajon Jay in the Performance Center and complete his quests. Importantly, you’ll want to do the “One More Match in Japan” questline to make sure you’ve visited the country before heading to NXT.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get to NXT, you should come across a quest called “Sayanora Hogan.” This might not pop up for you immediately, so just complete other quests until it does. Doing this will eventually pit you against Hogan in his final match in Japan and unlock Japan Hall upon completion. The arena isn’t the most impressive of the arenas you can unlock, but it does bring the charm of an indie show with its packed seats.