How to unlock the Master Sword early in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most beloved games in the long-running series for many reasons. It has a gigantic, beautiful, and interesting world for players to clamber over, and the many functions and features within are engaging and fun. With such a big game, some glitches have made their way through the cracks, and the devoted Legend of Zelda community has worked to find as many as possible. Even four years after the game’s release, people are still finding new ways to break the game. Here is how you can unlock the Master Sword much earlier than intended in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players are usually locked out of using the Master Sword until they find it residing in the Korok Forest and can pull it from its pedestal after getting their max health to at least 13 hearts. However, with this glitch, you can actually get the Master Sword as soon as you leave the Great Plateau with your starting three hearts.

To get the Master Sword early, all you need is an item that can start a fire and wood to start a campfire, oddly enough. You can get wood by chopping down trees with a bladed weapon and then striking the log that falls. As for the fire item, we used Fire Arrows, but a fire blade works as well.

The process of doing this is incredibly easy but might take a little bit of luck. You need to place your wood and start a campfire near the Master Sword, like the screenshot below. Make sure it isn’t too far away from the sword but also not right up against it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the fire is going, position yourself between the sword and fire and make it so pressing A will have you sit at the campfire. Before pressing A, look straight up so that you are looking at the Great Deku Tree’s leaves. You shouldn’t see Link but should still have the option to sit at the campfire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Choose to Sit, and select morning. When the screen goes black, continuously press A as many times as you can through the black screen and into the morning. If you are lucky enough, you will have a very quick prompt that will say Take, and you will grab the Master Sword.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some quick notes on this glitch: before you attempt this, make sure you have one open slot in your melee weapons for the sword to go into. Also, when we had to load a save for repositioning our campfire, we noticed a different glitch where we were losing our wood inventory. Just load another save state, and you should have your wood back.

As stated above, the glitch process is easy, but getting everything in the exact right place will take a little bit of trial and error. Just make sure to keep hammering A throughout the dark screen, and you should eventually get it.