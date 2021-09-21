How to unlock the Penthouse in NBA 2K22

Players venturing into MyCareer mode in NBA 2K22 will have a lot of content on their plate. Apart from playing traditional league matches and making strides in their career, players will now be able to own a property in the game. One of the hottest properties that players can own is a Penthouse with a dedicated Zipline, and here is how to unlock it.

How to unlock the Penthouse

Players are rewarded with MVP points for achieving different milestones in MyCareer mode. To get the ownership of Penthouse, players need to obtain 100,000 points. Although the amount might seem staggering at first glance, it’s easily achievable. Once players unlock their second apartment in the game, the City MVP quest activates, allowing them to keep track of City MVP Points. To earn points, players can complete missions from the below-mentioned questlines:

Daily quests

Personal Brand quests

Career quests

Season quests

Upon reaching the mark of 100,000 points, players will be handed keys to the Penthouse. Additionally, players will get 100,000 VC and a Zipline that will allow them to quickly travel from Penthouse to other places.

The Penthouse comes with an open floor plan that has a pool table, expensive furnishing, and a beautiful view of the city.