How to unlock the Power of Jotunheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Power of Jotunheim is one of the five powers you’ll unlock with your Hugr-Rip in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. With it, you’ll gain the ability to shoot at World Knots located throughout the expansion and teleport to specific locations using your bow. It makes it extremely effective to explore certain locations, but unlocking the power might prove difficult. In this guide, we detail how you can unlock the Power of Jotunheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

The Power of Jotunheim is an ability relying on your bow and arrow, which means you’ll need to find archers from Jotunheim with it. You can find the archer Jotun typically in patrols throughout Svaladal, and there are a handful of colder armors in Vangrinn, as well, but you’ll have better luck with more patrols and archers in Svaladal.

While this power is activated, you’ll be able to dodge and roll through teleports, making it much more difficult for your enemies to hit you. However, while stealth, you’ll appear as a Jotun, ensuring all types of Giants, Muspel and Jotun, believe you to be one of them, and they will leave you alone until the effects go away or you attack them.