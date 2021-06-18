How to unlock the PPSh-41 and Swiss K31 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The Cold War was a long encompassing period of time, so it’s natural that a variety of weapons from across several decades are appearing in the arsenal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The launch of Season 3 included the PPSh-41 and Swiss K31, the former which players will recognize from World War II-era games. These two weapons are available to everyone who plays through Black Ops multiplayer and Warzone battle royale matches. Both of them were available on the Season 3 Battle Pass for free, but starting with Season 4, they are only unlockable through buying store bundles with them or through unlock challenges.

How to unlock the PPSh-41 submachine gun

Multiplayer and Warzone: Using SMGs, get 3 kills immediately after sprinting in 15 different completed matches.

Zombies: Using SMGs, kill 50 Special or Elite enemies while they are ensnared in your Toxic Growth.

The PPSh-41 submachine gun has a high state of mobility and will be best used at medium range, with a decent amount of accuracy and damage. The weapon description says it has a faster fire rate with a large bullet spread, and this submachine gun has since become a favorite of players who prefer to rush straight into their opponents in Warzone matches.

How to unlock the Swiss K31 bolt action rifle

Multiplayer and Warzone: Using Sniper Rifles, get 2 Headshot kills in 15 different completed matches.

Zombies: Using Sniper Rifles, kill 5 or more enemies with Critical Kills rapidly 100 times.

The Swiss K31 bolt action rifle has a high bullet capacity with a fast rechamber speed for players who often deal with multiple enemies corning them. This weapon can become a solid long rifle with the right scope attached to it. You’ll probably want a player alongside you watching your side during a Warzone match or to have a weapon close to you that you can swap out for it.