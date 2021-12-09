How to unlock the Premium Racing Pass in Kartrider: Drift Beta

Much like a lot of online games that have seasonal or event passes, Kartider: Drift follows in their footsteps by having their own called a Racing Pass. As you level up by completing various challenges, you will unlock new items, emotes, and skins. There are two versions of the Racing Pass: Normal and Premium. The normal racing pass will reward you with less extravagant items and decor. Then, there’s the Premium version of the pass which gives higher rarity items, skins, and emotes. Despite being called the Premium Racing Pass, players invited to the Closed Beta Test 3 can actually unlock it for free.

In order to unlock the Premium Pass, players will have to have an Intermediate License or higher. Head over to License which is located in the Play menu. At the beginning of the game, you’ll only have a Beginner License. In order to get to Intermediate, you’ll have to complete all five challenges in the Beginner License. Then, you’ll unlock the Intermediate License. Complete the five Intermediate License challenges and then you’ll be able to unlock the Premium Racing Pass.