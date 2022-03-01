How to unlock the Railgunner in Risk of Rain 2

The Railgunner is one of two characters added to the Risk of Rain 2: Survivors of the Void DLC. You’ll have the chance to jump straight into the carnage, but you might be curious how you go about unlocking the Railgunner. In this guide, we’ll briefly detail what you need to do to begin playing as the Railgunner in Risk of Rain 2.

It all comes down to buying the DLC. The Railgunner will automatically be unlocked for you, so long as you have the Survivors of the Void DLC available on your profile. After that, you can select the Railgunner on your overlay and dive into the waves to try them out. The Railgunner might take some getting used to when you initially join the game, but after a few matches, you’ll get the hang out of it.

For those curious about how to unlock the Void Fiend, the second character in the Survivors of the Void DLC, the answer is directly tied to the Railgunner. First, you’ll need to beat the game and defeat the final boss using the Railgunner. Once you’ve done that, the Void Fiend will be available for you to use on the main screen, giving you the chance to try them out.