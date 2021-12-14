How to unlock the Scatterbound Heatwave in Halo Infinite

The Scatterbound Heatwave is one of the many weapons you can unlock by defeating a specific enemy in the Halo Infinite campaign. This weapon is unique because it tracks enemies after the projectiles bounce off a surface. This ability is advantageous in close-quarters areas like hallways and buildings, but it helps less when out in the open. Here is how you unlock the Scatterbound Heatwave in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to defeat Ordo ‘Mal to get this unique weapon. This elite enemy can be found in the southern section of the map after you have completed the Pelican Down mission and started the Sequence mission. Take a look at the map above for reference if needed. You can easily reach Ordo ‘Mal by traveling to FOB Hotel or FOB Juliet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach Ordo ‘Mal, you will see that he is driving a Wraith instead of challenging you on foot. This fight is a bit of a challenge because many of Ordo ‘Mal’s allies possess anti-vehicle weapons like Skewers and rocket launchers. We recommend that you avoid hijacking the enemy Ghosts since the surrounding enemies can easily destroy them.

Take advantage of the anti-vehicle weapons and use them to take out the Wraith that Ordo Mal’ is driving. Once Ordo ‘Mal is out of the Wraith, he is easy to take out. You should also be joined by Marine allies that will help destroy the Wraith.