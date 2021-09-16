how-to-unlock-the-science-goggles-and-toolbelt-in-skatebird

Skatebird is a lovely little skateboarding game that puts you on the tiny deck of a very small bird that has no business knowing all the tricks it does. The game is filled with collectibles, from new skateboards to music tracks and cosmetics. This guide covers how you can pick up the Science Goggles and Toolbelt to adorn your tiny bird with when you’re out pulling off sick grinds around the bedroom.

How to unlock the Science Goggles and Toolbelt

Until you’ve completed a few missions in the game’s first area, you won’t realize that there’s a ground floor to the area at all. If you make your way down there, you’ll notice that there’s even more space to explore. One of the spaces you can explore is under the bed, but this is a treacherous place that will cause you to wipe out more often than you’d like. The folds of the duvet are perfect for knocking you off of your board.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way around the outside of the bed until you’re at the head. This is near the wall and the pizza boxes that are lying against each other under a chair. You should be able to see a golden sock floating just under the cover. This is the item you need to collect to unlock your new cosmetic gear. Line yourself up with it, then skate under the cover and pick it up. You’ll get a notification telling you that you’ve unlocked the Science Goggles and Toolbelt. You can equip your bird with these items from the customization option in the menu.