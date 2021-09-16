how-to-unlock-the-getting-physical-skateboard-in-skatebird

Skatebird has a lot of collectibles for players to find hidden around each of the main areas. Some of these are cosmetic items for your bird, others are new tracks to listen to, and there are even new skateboards and parts for your skateboard to find. This guide covers how to find a new skateboard in the game called Getting Physical.

How to unlock the Getting Physical skateboard

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Getting Physical skateboard is unlocked by collecting the golden skateboard in the first area of Skatebird. You need to make your way to the ground floor and find where the two boxes are leaning against each other underneath the chair. This forms a triangle, and if you look inside that triangle, you’ll see a golden skateboard.

To grab this item, you need to line your bird up with the lowest point of that triangle perfectly. Once you’re lined up, skate towards the gap and Olli into it. Once you’re inside, you need to Olli again to grab the golden skateboard. If you don’t get this right, you’ll have to reset and line yourself up for another jump. Once you grab the golden skateboard, you’ll see a notification on-screen telling you that you’ve unlocked the Getting Physical skateboard for your bird. You can equip this from the customization option in the menu.