How to unlock the Sing for Me! trophy in World Flipper

In World Flipper, there are trophies you can collect and show off on your profile. The Sing for Me trophy is a relatively easy trophy to get, but the way its title and description come off as a little confusing. Here’s just how get that trophy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to Home. Make sure your unit is taking up the entire screen. For us, this was by default when we’ve started the game. However, if your character in the corner, simply hold down on the white divider between your unit and the town all the way down until your unit takes up the screen. You’ll notice that they come with a white dialouge box. Right below the text, they’ll be a black speaker icon. Click on that. Your character will start speaking. Wait for them to finish speaking. Once they’re done, you can click on the dialouge box to get a few new lines of text. Rince and repeat the process. If you end up seeing the same dialouge repeat, move onto the next by swiping either left or right. Repeat the process with that character until you see the Sing for Me trophy unlock in the top right corner.

We should clarify that we only listened to new lines of dialogue from our units instead of repeating the same ones over and over again. You may still be able to unlock the trophy by listening to the same dialogue over and over again. However, to be on the safe side, only listen to new lines of dialogue.

If you want to display your newly-acquired trophy on your profile, simply go to your profile located in the Menu tab Right below the pen will be a trophy name or banner. Click on that and make sure your list is only showing unlocked trophies. There, you’ll find the Sing for Me trophy. Tap on it and it’ll now display it on your profile.