How to unlock the Spellbinder in Vampire Survivors

As the name suggests, the main objective of Vampire Survivors is to kill thousands of night creatures and survive until dawn. The game boasts several characters, weapons, and items that will help you progress in your journey. One of these essential items for smooth progression is Spellbinder, and here is how you can obtain it in Vampire Survivors.

How to unlock the Spellbinder

To acquire Spellbinder, you need to rank up Runetracer to level 7. You will often get different items in Vampire Survivors upon leveling up your weapons. That said, Runetracer isn’t a default weapon that you’ll have automatically. In fact, in order to acquire Runetracer, you need to obtain a character that has Runetracer as its default weapon. Hence, you need to buy Pasqualina as she has Runtracer equipped by default. Pasqualina will cost you mere 110 gold, which is pretty easy to farm.

Although Pasqualina isn’t as strong, buying her alone for the Runetracer is worth it. After you acquire Pasqualina and Runetracer, upgrade the weapon to level 7. Once done, Spellbinder will become available for any future endeavors. If anyone is unaware of Spellbinder’s use, it simply increases the duration of weapon effects by 10%. Although it might not seem monumental at first glance, the ability can come clutch in tricky situations.