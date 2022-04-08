The Steadfast is the flagship of Kylo Ren, and you’ll have the chance to unlock it in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This ship patrols multiple sectors of the game, and you’ll need to go out of your way if you want to unlock it. The Steadfast can be found in a handful of sectors, but you’ll need to find the correct ones to locate it. In this guide, we cover how to unlock the Steadfast in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

It’s important to note that finding this capital ship comes down to a little bit of luck. The Steadfast will patrol the Catonica, Exegol, Jakku, and Pasaana space locations. When looking for this ship, visit any previously mentioned planets, and participate in space battles. You’ll want to do this for a few space battles, and if the ship does not show up, hyperspace to the next one and repeat the process.

However, you may not even need to participate in the space battles. Sometimes, merely showing up in a sector is enough to draw attention. When it does appear, you’ll need to battle against this ship, destroying its outside turrets and TIE-fighter escorts and lowering its health.

After it reaches zero, you can board the ship. Once onboard, take out all of the First Order troopers you encounter, and look for the terminal card to use on the doorway the First Order Officer ran through.

Once you’re through the doors, continue to clear the hallway, and you’ll need a Protocol droid to access a terminal. You’ll have a chance to take over a turret and use it to disable power couplings to bypass the door, finding the First Order officer on the other side, Captain Swarton. However, after beating her, she will be a decoy. You’ll need to return to the hanger to find the real Captain Swarton, who is using an AT-ST to fight against you.

You’ll need to use grenades to do damage to her while she’s driving that vehicle. The best way to do this is to have a Villain character or to use the grenade case on the left side of the hanger to throw at her, damaging her throughout the fight. Upon defeating Captain Swarton, you’ll have the option to buy the ship for 3,000,000 Studs. However, you do not have to buy it here. Instead, you can purchase it later when you have the studs for it.