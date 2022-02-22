How to unlock the Suppressor Grenade in Destiny 2 Witch Queen

There are a handful of grenade aspects you can unlock in Destiny 2 for your Void Subclass on your Guardian. These grenade attachments were added to The Witch Queen expansion, and we highly recommend going out of your way to grab them. However, you might miss how to unlock these grenade attachments, such as the Suppressor Grenade. This guide covers how to unlock the Suppressor Grenade in Destiny 2.

You can unlock the Suppressor Grenade shortly after completing the first quest in Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. Once you unlock the Enclave, you can freely head back to the Tower, fast travel to the Tower, and make your way over to Ikora. You can find her in her usual location, inside the Bazaar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After making your way over to Ikora, speak with her, and she’ll be able to increase your Void power as a Guardian. She’ll have several upgrades available to you, with the final one of the top row being grenades. You can select to unlock your Void Grenade upgrades, such as the Suppressor Grenade, for 3,000 Glimmer. You can do this at any time throughout The Witch Queen expansion. However, we recommend doing this earlier to ensure you can use them as you progress through the main story.

The final thing you need to do is meditate with the item next to Ikora, and the item will unlock in your Guardian Void Subclass menu.