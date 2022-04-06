How to unlock the TIE Fighter in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Once you begin journeying through space in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, it is all but guaranteed you’ll want to ride the most iconic ships from the movie franchise. Well, the good news is you can get your hands on something like the TIE Fighter fairly soon into the game — but it will require a few steps in advance. Here’s how to unlock the TIE Fighter and knock out its dedicated puzzle.

In order to own the TIE Fighter, you will first have to do the Speeder Springing mission in Mos Eisley, Tatooine. As shown below, this can be started by speaking to an NPC, only known as Speeder Owner, in the northeastern section of Mos Eisley. The character will explain that his Speeder has been stolen by two Weequays and have it locked in a garage right behind the NPC.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This garage door can be unlocked by first destroying the blocks to the left of its building. You should then see a puzzle hiding behind these, but you will need a droid to complete it. In most cases, those starting with Episode IV: A New Hope will only have to switch over to R2-D2 to activate it. The puzzle is pretty simple, as it asks you just rotate the outer wheel to align two small white bricks. Once it’s complete, the door will open and the two Weequays will pop out to battle you for the Speeder.

After both of them are defeated, you’ll then want to head back to Speeder Owner to complete the mission and unlock the TIE Fighter. Of course, to actually own the vehicle, it will need to be purchased for 30,000 Studs in the Holoprojector’s Ship menu.