How to unlock the Volatile Skewer in Halo Infinite

There are 15 high-value targets for you to track down and kill in Halo Infinite. Each one of these targets unlocks a new weapon that is a better version of one of the standard weapons you can find in the game. The Volatile Skewer is one of these weapons and it definitely packs a punch. Here is how you can unlock the Volatile Skewer in Halo Infinite.

The Volatile Skewer is dropped by Ik’ Novus. This high-value target is located on the western edge of the map in an extremely mountainous area. You can find him northwest of The Tower and southwest of the Excavation Site. Take a look at the map above for reference if needed.

When you reach Ik’ Novus, you may spot him from high up on a mountain. If this is the case, you can easily shoot down on him to take him out with a sniper rifle or similar weapon. Be careful because his weapon has a long-range. After defeating him, you will also need to wipe out all of his allies in the area. This is difficult due to the multiple snipers. We recommend taking them out first to help make things easier.

Once all of the enemies are defeated, you will be able to pick up the Volatile Skewer. This weapon is a variant of the Skewer that has explosive rounds. When you fire this weapon, the stake will stick to whatever surface it hits and explode a few moments later. If the stake hits an enemy, it will explode immediately, dealing massive damage.