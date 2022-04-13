How to unlock Theron Nett in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are a handful of Rebel pilots to add to your character collection in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but some may have the most trouble obtaining Red Squadron member Theron Nett. The pilot can be owned by partaking in a space mission that will have you battle dozens of swift TIE Fighters. Here’s what’ll need to do to unlock the Hero-class character.

Fittingly enough, Theron Nett can be rewarded once the Theron Lies the Problem side mission is completed. It can be started by visiting Endor and meeting the pilot in its space area. Despite Endor Space’s expansive terrain, you should spot the mission marked by a moving character icon near the meteors.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He’ll then ask that you go to Yavin 4’s space area to help the rebels take down three waves of TIE Fighters. These waves supply a total of 37 enemies, so dodging and flipping your ship will practically be a requirement if you want to avoid being blown away. However, you can gain and use rockets from defeated TIE Fighters, making it possible to take a ship down in one hit. Once every wave is completed, you can then head back to Endor Space to turn in the quest and purchase Theron Nett for 35,000 Studs.

