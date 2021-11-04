How to unlock Tortimer and what he does in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

There are plenty of NPCs making an appearance in the 2.0.0 update for Animal Crossing New Horizons. Among these NPCs is the fan-favorite Tortimer. For those of you who don’t know, Tortimer is the old mayor who has now retired. He retired back in New Leaf in which you were the mayor of the town. He is back and relaxing on Harv’s island. Let’s pay him a visit.

To unlock Tortimer, you will first need to head to Harv’s island via the airport on your island. Once you arrive, Harv will tell you that he is setting up a new co-op on the island. Afterward, you will see Lloid appear in multiple places in the field around the bonfire. Donate the necessary funds (100,000 Bells) to the Lloid that is two over to the left of the windmill. When you speak to them, they will mention an old-timer who is looking to settle down.

Wait until the next day or time skip. Head back to Harv’s island and you will find Harv talking with Tortimer. After a brief conversation, talk to Tortimer and he will explain to you that he can deposit and retrieve items from your home storage back on your island. This isn’t meant to be used alone. Once you unlock Reese and Cyrus, this feature has a much greater use.

As a special bonus, you can also find Tortimer dressed in his signature acorn mask and calling himself Cornimer. Whenever you find him like this, he will give you acorns that you can use for crafting.