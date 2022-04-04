How to unlock Trade Federation Battleship (Micro) in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are multiple Micro Ships for you to complete as you progress through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can find the mini-kits for these ships throughout the game, and they’re quite easy to miss if you’re running through a level. In this guide, we’ll detail how you can unlock the Trade Federation Battleship (Micro) in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll need to make your way through Star Wars Episode 1 The Phantom Menace. The primary level you need to reach is called A Bigger Fish, where Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Jar-Jar Binks are in the Bongo, going through the planet’s core. They will be chased by two large fish, the Opee Sea Killer and the Colo Claw Fish. You’ll need to avoid these large fish during this encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Throughout the mission, you’ll see mini-kits floating behind both the Opee Sea Killer and the Colo Claw Fish. You should see two behind each fish. While dodging and avoiding attacks from these large, hungry fish, you need to shoot the floating mini-kits that you see swimming through the water. After you collect all of them, when you reach the end of the mission, you should receive the final mini-kit for completing the mission. If you miss one of these mini-kits, you can repeat the level through free play, or through the story mode. Both are viable to unlock the Trade Federation Battleship.