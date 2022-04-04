There are multiple classes for you to use as you progress through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These classes are broken into several categories, each with a unique series of upgrades. You’ll have the chance to unlock these upgrades, but you’ll have to meet specific requirements before accessing them. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock upgrades in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the upgrades page in your menu by opening up your area map by clicking down on your controller’s directional pad or using your Holoprojecter. You can access your holoprojector by clicking the view button on the Xbox Controller, and it may vary depending on what console you’re playing. Once you have the holoprojector open, the upgrades page will be the fourth tab, with all of the classes listed out for you to view and upgrade.

Screenshot by Gampeur

You can click any of the nine classes and view the available upgrades. By highlighting any upgrades you can purchase, you’ll see the requirements. All upgrades require you to use Kyber Bricks and studs to buy them. You can find Kyber Bricks by completing puzzles, completing missions for the first time, and finishing up challenges available throughout all episodes.