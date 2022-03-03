How to unlock Vivi in Chocobo GP

One of the most adorable characters in the Final Fantasy series, Vivi, can be unlocked in Chocobo GP. However, he isn’t available immediately. This guide explains how to find our favorite black mage in this kart racer.

You can find Vivi where we first meet him in Final Fantasy IX, Alexandria, during Chapter 5 of the story. During the first chapter, you’ll see the poor boy getting arrested by the baffoon Steiner. To free him from certain unhappiness, Steiner agrees to let him go if you beat him in a race.

For the Alexandria race course, we recommend using Cid as he has a high grip stat, in addition to a decent drift. You’ll need to turn around many corners and manoeuver into small holes to proceed in the race, so the more control you have, the better. Cid also offers great firepower with his special ability that shoot cannons in front of him.

Once you complete Chapter 5’s first chapter and beat Steiner, you’ll unlock Vivi. He is now playable at any point in other modes like Time Attack, Series Races, and Custom Race.

Steiner follows Vivi as an unlockable character in the next chapter. He isn’t in the shop like Ramuh, Ifrit, and Shiva.