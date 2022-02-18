How to unlock weapons and attachments in Krunker

As players begin with rather basic weapons in Krunker, discovering and unlocking new guns can help greatly in any of its modes. Aside from the standard AK-47, you can gain access to snipers, submachine guns, and even rocket launchers. You will need to put in some work for certain weapons and attachments, but the game actually lends most of its guns from the start.

The weapon unlock functionality is surprisingly simple in the shooter. In the main menu, find and click on the customization option next to your character on the right side of the screen (as shown below). This will provide a Classes tab which holds dozens of other unlocked characters that use other primary gun types. As for secondary weapons and attachments, players can also find a Loadout option that allows them to change their pistols and sights. However, a majority of the weapons and attachments here can only be used once the class you use is progressed to Level 20.

Currently, every class’s primary weapon can unlock up to two attachments: a close-range Reflex Scope and long-range friendly ACOG Scope. As for secondary weapons, this category includes pistols, shotguns, and blasters, but they will also need to be unlocked. For instance, the Sawed-Off shotgun can be owned at Class Level 20, while something more powerful like the Alien Blaster is unlocked at Class Level 50.