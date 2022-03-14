During your adventures hunting chaos, you will amass a massive trove of gear in Stranger of Paradise. Gear can rank from 1 star on the low end, to 5 stars on the high end. You can upgrade gear, but only 1 through 4-star gear at first. In order to unlock the ability to upgrade 5-star gear, you have to hunt down a wayward soul and complete it’s mission. Here’s how to upgrade 5-star gear in Stranger of Paradise.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First head to Main Mission 4: Refrin Wetlands. Proceed through the stage until you head through the waterfall and clear the arena with the Crystal Spawner and the Griffon Queen. Instead of hopping over the now fallen tree, pause and look around on the sides of the arena. You should see a path that leads into a cave, which is where you should head.

This cave is filled with Specters and Sahagin, as well as treasures galore, but that’s not why you’re here. Head down one of the side paths and get ready for a fight against a Tonberry, who is guarding a lone soul. This is known as a Memory Memento, and they are the lost recollections of fallen Strangers of Paradise. These will unlock Side Missions for you to tackle, and this one in particular will unlock a mission to get a Smithy upgrade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The side mission is called Indigo Memories: The Damned, is level 29, and it requires you to hunt and kill three Master Tonberries. Master Tonberries are harder-hitting variants of regular Tonberries, with higher Break Gauge and health pools to match. All of the same tricks, such as parrying Everyone’s Grudge and Numb, will work — you may wish to run past all of the fodder leading up to each Master Tonberry, to save time on deaths. After killing three Master Tonberries, your Smithy will not only be upgraded to allow for 5-star gear modification, but your storage slots will skyrocket as well to 4500. Not a bad deal, huh?