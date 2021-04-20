How to upgrade Archetypes in MLB The Show

One of the first things most MLB The Show 21 players will likely do is create their Ballplayer. This created player is the player’s avatar in Road to the Show and can be used in Diamond Dynasty. As part of the creation process, players will be asked to set up their first Loadout. If you need some help figuring it out, check out our guide around the whole process. Once you’ve locked it in, you’ll start with a bronze Archetype like “Slugger” or “Filthy”. These early Archetypes are enough to get you started, but you’ll want to upgrade as quickly as possible.

How to upgrade your Archetype

Screenshot via Gamepur

The game doesn’t really give you a good nudge in the right direction for your upgrade path if you’re not paying attention. As you can see in the image above, if you hit Square (X on Xbox), you can open up the Archetype program. This is a track you’ll work your way through on your quest to building a better ballplayer. It has a host of missions to complete in either Road to the Show or Diamond Dynasty, so you can choose where you want to play and aren’t forced into one mode or the other.

Road to the Show Missions

Screenshot via Gamepur

The RTTS upgrade path contains several missions for you to finish. The first two are repeatable, so you can just grind them out to finish out the upgrade path if you don’t want to dip into Diamond Dynasty. Here are the five RTTS missions:

(Repeatable) Tally 24 plate appearances in Road to the Show

(Repeatable) Tally five extra-base hits in Road to the Show

Get one extra-base hit in Road to the Show

Get 10 extra-base hits in Road to the Show

Get 20 extra-base hits in Road to the Show

Diamond Dynasty Missions

Screenshot via Gamepur

Again, this segment has two repeatable missions to complete. This time, everything is in Diamond Dynasty, though it’s worth noting you don’t have to touch the mode if you’re only an RTTS player. That said, you can speed things up if you’d like to play some DD games against the computer. Here are the five missions:

(Repeatable) Tally five innings played in Diamond Dynasty

(Repeatable) Tally two extra-base hits in Diamond Dynasty

Tally one extra-base hits in Diamond Dynasty

Tally four extra-base hits in Diamond Dynasty

Tally eight extra-base hits in Diamond Dynasty

Rewards

Screenshot via Gamepur

Along the way to the end of the upgrade path, you’ll unlock new equipment, Stubs, and perks that you can use to better your ballplayer. It’s a nifty way to continue your progression whether in Road to the Show or Diamond Dynasty.