How to upgrade Sonic Frontiers PS4 version to PS5 version

With the release of the next generation consoles in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the situation of upgrading previous software to the more powerful hardware has become a bit complicated. With changes in prices and the question of availability, every situation can be completely different from the norm. Here is how you can upgrade your PS4 version of Sonic Frontiers to the PS5 version.

Related: How to get and use Vault Keys in Sonic Frontiers

How to upgrade the PlayStation 4 version of Sonic Frontiers to the PlayStation 5 version

Luckily, at least when it comes to Sonic Frontiers, upgrading the PS4 version for PS5 is free and automatic. If you own the PS4 version, you also own the PS5 one. If you bought the game digitally, just search for the PS5 version of the game on the PlayStation Store and set it to download.

If you bought a physical copy of Sonic Frontiers for PS4, you could also get the PS5 version for free. Just pop the disc into your PS5 and when you go to install it, set the PS5 version to be the one that gets downloaded. Whenever you go to play the game, your disc must be in the PS5 at all times, like you were about to play the PS4 version.

This all becomes a question because often, the next-gen version of games has become more expensive than the previous version of games. With the ten-dollar jump between versions, players often get stuck with having to pay the difference just to play the same game, but with a graphics and power boost. Luckily, Sonic Frontiers on both the PS4 and PS5 are at the typical $60 price tag, so there is no reason to have to charge your card multiple times for the same game.