How to upgrade weapons in The Ascent

The Ascent is going to throw a lot of enemies at you, and the only way to get through them all is with some powerful weapons on your side. The good news is that you can upgrade your arsenal, making them more lethal and effective.

In this guide, we will run through everything you need to know to upgrade your weapons and get the most out of your resources.

To upgrade your weapons, you will need to visit a Gun Smith. They will be marked on the map by a large blue hammer icon, making them easy to find. Interact with them and select “Shop”, then select the weapon that you wish to upgrade. You will need to pay a fixed amount of upgrade materials, so make sure you are constantly farming these as you play through the game.

As the weapon level gets higher, the tier of resources that you need to get it will also increase, just like almost every other RPG you will have played. The good news is that if you upgrade a weapon, and later it sell it for any reason, the next version of that weapon you get will also be upgraded.

Weapon upgrades can get quite costly, so in a similar fashion to your skills and stats, it is best to upgrade very specific things that you enjoy playing with, and take maximum advantage of their potential.