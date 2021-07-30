How to upgrade your Cyberdeck in The Ascent

Like all good Cyberpunk worlds, The Ascent gives players access to a device called a Cyberdeck that allows them to hack their environment. From getting access to rooms or opening locked checks, the Cyberdeck is a hugely important device that all players should learn how to use.

It is also possible to upgrade, giving you access to better tools and programs as you play through the game. Cyberdecks are not upgraded via the game’s menus but are actually upgraded by finding Cyberdeck upgrade resources while playing through the game’s various areas. The orange-looking loot can be found just about anywhere, and will automatically be used upon pickup.

There are a total of 10 levels of Cyberdeck that you can unlock, but there are more than 10 upgrades to be found as loot in the game, so you don’t need to worry about missing one and not being able to max out the deck.

Cyberdeck Levels

The Cyberdeck Levels are as follows:

TA Lifestyle

City Kicker

Peacemaker CD

Icepick

Plug

Visitor

Manta D

Diva

The Arcade

Ghost of Veles

Cyberdeck Upgrade Locations

Cluster 13 – near the Armor Vendor after the first mission. Go to the vendor, then the upper-left of the screen, and you can find it on a balcony.

No Man’s Land – On the route to the Grinder. You will find a crafting part in a building, go outside and upstairs and you will find it in a chest.

Black Lake Towers – During the Trading Places missions, behind nogHead.

The Glut – Near the Transit Station. Head for the south corner of the prison building, then go through the forcefield. Follow the path to find the upgrade.

We will upgrade this list with more locations as we find them.