How to upgrade your storage space in Elder Scrolls Online

Managing your inventory in any MMO can be a challenge and Elder Scrolls Online is no exception. You’ll find your storage space filling up quite quickly during your journey and it can get tedious to venture back to town to get rid of it. The good news is there are several ways to increase your storage size so you can continue questing.

Upgrade Your Mount

Every major city has a stable you can visit and you should take advantage of them each day you play. Stables appear on your map as the symbol of a horse’s head. While you can purchase mounts from stable vendors, they also sell additional inventory slots for your bag. You can get a single slot every 24 hours until you complete the upgrade.

Bag Vendors

Bag vendors can be found all throughout Tamriel, typically in major hubs and appear as a small pouch on your map. They will sell you a bag upgrade that increases your inventory by 10 per bag. However, they can get quite expensive as you purchase more bags.

ESO Plus

Opting to pay for ESO Plus will help you manage your inventory as well. While you can go without it, it is incredibly helpful for anyone who wants to focus on crafting. ESO Plus separates all of your crafting materials into another bag, leaving your main bag available for gear and equipment. It also doubles the size of your bank inventory space.

Pets

There are a few pets you can purchase that will also increase your inventory space. Both the Bristleneck War Board and Mournhold Packrat will grant you five more slots.

Every new character begins with an inventory space of 60. If you are still running out of room or want to store your inventory somewhere else, you can put most anything in the bank.