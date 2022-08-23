The Saints Row franchise is no stranger when it comes to over-the-top weapons. Saints Row is packed with a large arsenal of weapons, ranging from the tactical to the absurd. Each of these weapons can be customized to your liking and upgraded several times, providing numerous benefits. Weapon upgrades are essential to making your crew a force to be reckoned with. This guide will explain how to upgrade your weapons in Saints Row.

How weapon upgrades work in Saints Row

In previous Saints Row titles, weapon upgrades were a simple affair. You earned cash, purchased the upgrades, and that was that. In this new iteration, weapon upgrades are tied to a couple of other game mechanics.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the prologue, you can begin unlocking weapons, but upgrades will be locked. You must reach level five to unlock the ability to upgrade your weapons. After getting level five, a short tutorial message will display, letting you know weapons can now be upgraded.

After hitting this milestone, you must travel to a Friendly Fire store. These shops will allow you to purchase new guns, activate each weapon’s Signature ability, customize, and upgrade them. Each weapon can be upgraded three times, and these upgrades require experience and money to earn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each weapon upgrade tier will unlock based on your character’s level. At level five, tier one will be unlocked. After hitting level 10, you’ll unlock tier two upgrades. Finally, once you reach level 15, you will unlock the final upgrade tier. Each weapon upgrade will provide a boost to all core weapon stats. Stats will differ between weapon types, but they will be upgraded just the same. Tier one upgrades cost $5,000, tier two upgrades cost $25,000, and tier three upgrades cost $50,000.

These upgrades will stack with a particular weapons Signature Ability. Signature Abilities are special skills you can unlock for completing a weapon-specific challenge. Signature Abilities will gain potency as a weapon is upgraded to higher tiers. Save up your money, create some business ventures, and head to Friendly fire to keep your weapons upgraded and ready for action.