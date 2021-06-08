How to use a Minecart underwater in Minecraft

In older version of Minecraft, water would destroy any Minecart or tracks it came into contact with. As of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 major update, that is no longer the case. Rails can be waterlogged and Minecarts can ride along them under the sea, but there are four things that everyone making an underwater Minecart voyage should know.

Minecarts are no longer destroyed by flowing water

If flowing water hits an Minecart track of any kind, the track will no longer be destroyed. It will instead behave as waterlogged, until the flowing water is picked up, blocked off or redirected.

Minecarts have a speed nerf underwater

Minecarts move at a much slower pace under the water. This means not only will you move at a slower pace, but you will need to use powered rails at closer intervals as well.

Minecarts have no air source

You can still drown while in a Minecart. If you are riding in an underwater Minecart it is good to bring a respiration helmet and/or a Potion of Water Breathing.

Detector Rails are your friend

Detector Rails are the easiest way to power Powered Rails underwater, as water will destroy Redstone and Redstone torches if water touches them.