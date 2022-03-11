How to use a Payback in WWE 2K22

Payback abilities have returned for WWE 2K22. These abilities can help out a struggling wrestler in a pinch, and can be used in order to swing the momentum back into the user’s hands. Payback abilities can be a bit tough to get a grip on first, but we can help with that. Let’s go over what you need to know about using Paybacks in WWE 2K22.

In order to use a Payback, users will need to sustain a certain amount of damage during a match. Considering that the name of the ability is Payback, that shouldn’t come as a shock. You will know when a wrestler can use a Payback when the ‘Payback’ control flashes by the wrestler during the match. Keep an eye out for it.

During a match, a Payback can be activated by clicking RT (for Xbox) or R2 (for PlayStation), followed by Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation).

Wrestlers in WWE 2K22 can have one of eight different Payback abilities. Example of abilities include Resiliency — which will automatically end a pinfall count or submission — and one that shuts the lights out and allows the wrestler to teleport behind the opponent. That one is called Blackout.

To see which Payback is equipped to a wrestler, to the ‘Edit Superstars’ section in the Roster menu. From here, you’ll be able to see all of the wrestlers in WWE 2K22, plus each of their Payback abilities.