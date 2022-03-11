All Payback abilities in WWE 2K22 – Full list

A lot has changed in the WWE 2K franchise since WWE 2K20 released in 2019, but the presence of Payback abilities has not. Paybacks are back, and if you’re new to the WWE 2K series, these are special abilities that can be activated during a match and while you might be in a bit of trouble.

There are eight different Payback abilities in WWE 2K22. Here’s a look at all of them, plus the details:

Name Ability/Details Resiliency Escape a Pin, Submission, or Elimination Mini-Game with ease. Low Blow Slow your opponent down with a Low Blow. Be careful not to get yourself disqualified. Poison Mist Spray Poison Mist in your opponent’s eyes. Be careful not to get disqualified! Power of the Punch Hit your opponent with brass knuckles. Ouch! Be careful not to get yourself disqualified. Run-In Summon an ally to ringside to make the fight “fair.” The ability is only valid in most 1 vs. 1 matches. Move Thief Show up the competition by stealing their finisher. Requires one Finisher for opponent and two Special stock available for your wrestler. Blackout Teleport behind your opponent to gain an advantage. Only valid in 1 vs. 1 matches. Both Superstars must be inside the ring Comeback Inflict persistent damage with strikes for a short period of time.

If you would like to change the Payback ability of a wrestler in WWE 2K22, go to the Main Menu. Then, go to the Options, and select Roster. Select ‘Edit Superstars,’ and click on one of the wrestlers with A/X. Go to their profile, and find the Payback that is currently equipped. Select it with A/X, and change it to a different one.