How to use Benedict Pascal in Triangle Strategy – Tactician class guide

Available from the first chapter of Triangle Strategy onwards, Benedict is your main supporting unit other than your healers. He can raise ally strength, defence, and magical attack/defense. While he can’t do much physical damage — his starting strength is half of Serenoa’s — he can still use a buff on an ally and end his turn beside an enemy, placed there for a follow-up attack.

In the first chapter, the only spell Benedict knows is Raging Beast, which raises an ally’s strength. Do this immediately for Serenoa and cast it on Roland, if possible later in the chapter. After giving it to Serenoa, join the battle and dish out some damage. From the second chapter onwards, try to keep him in the back, casting buffing spells on the party. You’ll gain allies that are better at dealing damage as each chapter passes.

Benedict will learn Bulwark at level three, which raises physical and magical defense. Use this on your front-line fighters such as Serenoa, Roland, and Erador.

Use Benedict buffs to your advantage but don’t be afraid to put him on the front line since he can still do physical damage and because he has high health. He should be used in conjunction to improve your other units first before throwing him on the front lines.